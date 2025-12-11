Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 4,612 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Faithward Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 392,352 shares of company stock valued at $82,994,387 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.28.

MU stock opened at $263.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $296.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $264.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

