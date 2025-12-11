Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,808,800,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 100.0% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,223,000 after purchasing an additional 329,842 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $193.17 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

