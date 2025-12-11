BNP Paribas Cuts Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

BNP Paribas cut its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154,435 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in CRH were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,912,385,000 after acquiring an additional 649,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CRH by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,932,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,654,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,810,000 after buying an additional 832,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,201,000 after buying an additional 354,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $125.21 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.09.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

