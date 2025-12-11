BNP Paribas Buys 33,456 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 428.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 1,973 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $308,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,631,093.75. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,676,161 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $187.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.87 billion, a PE ratio of 447.42, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.09 and a 200 day moving average of $162.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.