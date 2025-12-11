Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 48.6% – Time to Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 48.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.04. 2,771,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 611,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.16.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

