Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 3,651,176 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 547,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$173.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

