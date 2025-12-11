Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 21119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

