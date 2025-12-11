JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $154.65 and last traded at $153.6620, with a volume of 1533150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 target price on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

JBT Marel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Insider Transactions at JBT Marel

In other JBT Marel news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 20,000 shares of JBT Marel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $2,835,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964.20. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBT Marel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBTM. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBT Marel by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in JBT Marel by 69.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JBT Marel by 15.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in JBT Marel by 0.9% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

