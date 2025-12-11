Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.05 and last traded at $138.05, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.58.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.21.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

