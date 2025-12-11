Contrasting Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) and HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM)

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) and Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Virco Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Virco Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HomesToLife and Virco Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A Virco Manufacturing 1.91% 3.33% 1.96%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00 Virco Manufacturing 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

HomesToLife has a beta of -1.79, meaning that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virco Manufacturing has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomesToLife and Virco Manufacturing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomesToLife $4.17 million 10.00 -$1.67 million $0.04 71.00 Virco Manufacturing $266.24 million 0.40 $21.64 million $0.87 7.77

Virco Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than HomesToLife. Virco Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomesToLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Virco Manufacturing beats HomesToLife on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomesToLife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Virco Manufacturing

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs. It also provides activity, butcher block, folding, office, technology, and mobile tables; desks and workstations, and instructor media stations and towers; chair desks and combo units, tablet arm and caster units, mobile workstations, student desks, and returns and credenzas; and computer furniture solutions. In addition, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, and other items, as well as steel storage cabinets, wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, such as mobile tables, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, and stackable storage trucks. It serves public and private educational institutions, charter schools, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, and dealers' network. Virco Mfg. Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

