First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 4551104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$0.70 price objective on shares of First Mining Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$0.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.99.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

