Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 69515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
