Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 69515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Get Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.