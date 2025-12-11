Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 286048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,516,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,477 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 840,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after buying an additional 624,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,521.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 574,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 559,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,865,000 after buying an additional 456,812 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

