Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 694402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.