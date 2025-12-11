Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Primoris Services to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Primoris Services to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

NYSE:PRIM opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Primoris Services has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

