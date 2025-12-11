Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Primoris Services to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Primoris Services to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PRIM
Primoris Services Price Performance
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
- Stock Average Calculator
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.