Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAV. ATB Capital raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Natl Bk Canada cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. National Bankshares downgraded Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAV

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$12.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.51. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.81 and a twelve month high of C$13.20.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.