Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) Critical Survey

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) and Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of TeleTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of TeleTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Nextech3D.AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TeleTech alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TeleTech and Nextech3D.AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeleTech $2.21 billion 0.08 -$320.96 million ($0.38) -10.16 Nextech3D.AI $2.32 million 11.78 -$3.78 million ($0.04) -3.08

Nextech3D.AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeleTech. TeleTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextech3D.AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TeleTech has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextech3D.AI has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TeleTech and Nextech3D.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeleTech -0.84% 8.95% 1.47% Nextech3D.AI -658.40% N/A -774.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TeleTech and Nextech3D.AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeleTech 1 4 0 0 1.80 Nextech3D.AI 0 1 0 0 2.00

TeleTech presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.33%. Given TeleTech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TeleTech is more favorable than Nextech3D.AI.

Summary

TeleTech beats Nextech3D.AI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeleTech

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services. The TTEC Engage segment provides digitally enabled CX operational and managed services; delivers data-driven omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, growth and retention services, tech support, trust and safety, and back-office solutions; and offers solutions for AI operations, including data annotation and labeling. It serves clients in the healthcare, automotive, government, financial services, communication, technology, travel, logistics, media and entertainment, e-tail/retail, and transportation industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Nextech3D.AI

(Get Free Report)

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023. Nextech3D.AI Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TeleTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeleTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.