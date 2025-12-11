Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 114.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 475.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 288.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $236.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.16 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

