Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hannover Ruck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded Hannover Ruck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Hannover Ruck from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Shares of Hannover Ruck stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hannover Ruck has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Hannover Ruck had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Hannover Ruck will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

