Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS). In a filing disclosed on December 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock on November 21st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) on 11/21/2025.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senator Boozman

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

