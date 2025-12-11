Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Acquired Rep. Richard McCormick

Representative Richard McCormick (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Emerson Electric stock on November 5th.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/5/2025.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,184,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,221,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick’s career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.