Rep. Richard McCormick Buys McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Stock

Representative Richard McCormick (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in McDonald’s stock on November 5th.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 11/5/2025.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0%

MCD stock opened at $310.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.72. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Severin Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,195 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick’s career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

