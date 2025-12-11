Insider Selling: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) CAO Sells $442,560.00 in Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) CAO Maya Bernal sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $442,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,567.36. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ASTS stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $102.79.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
ASTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
