Rep. Richard McCormick Purchases Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Representative Richard McCormick (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Water Works stock on November 5th.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/5/2025.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 21.93%.American Water Works’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in American Water Works by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 144.4% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.2% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick’s career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

