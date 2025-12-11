S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Holdings Raised by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,868,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,916 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 928,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,620,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

SPGI stock opened at $490.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

