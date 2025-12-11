Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $4,949,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $134.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.48. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 19.36%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globe Life from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

