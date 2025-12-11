Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 49,122 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,122 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 12.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 310,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $8,256,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

