Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 4,735 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up about 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $43,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $533.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.08 and a 1-year high of $573.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.65 and a 200-day moving average of $524.05.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Zacks Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.67.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

