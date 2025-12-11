NIKE, Inc. $NKE Stock Holdings Boosted by EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 3.4% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 84.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,452. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

