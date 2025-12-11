Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,185,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,464 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $288,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,554,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,582,000 after buying an additional 557,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $656,463,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,736,000 after acquiring an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,653,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,793,000 after acquiring an additional 622,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 54.72%.The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

