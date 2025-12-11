CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $202.63 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,015,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,798 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $202,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,166,000 after buying an additional 146,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GFL Environmental by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,883,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,850,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,798,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,109,000 after purchasing an additional 282,729 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,301,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,828,000 after purchasing an additional 523,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,945,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price objective on GFL Environmental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $46.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.89. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

