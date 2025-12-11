CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $675.99 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 214,180 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 2.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $675,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $978,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $570,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7,315.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 336,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 143,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 913,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,700,000 after purchasing an additional 289,718 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

NYSE CM opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $92.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.31%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

