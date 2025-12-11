CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,586,495 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up about 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $368,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 282.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,776,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,891 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 47.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,221,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,508 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $87,660,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,338,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,968,000 after buying an additional 846,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $944.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.68%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

