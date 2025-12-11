CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $121.88 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,383,732 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $121,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 42.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,121,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,552,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 177,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC set a $35.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

