Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $65,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,245 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

