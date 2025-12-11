DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942,655 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,355,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,430,000 after buying an additional 210,921 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at about $988,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Envista by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 245.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $669.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVST

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.