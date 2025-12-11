Diker Management LLC Grows Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Diker Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. JFrog accounts for 1.9% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 5.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 26.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JFrog from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 1.10.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $865,533.60. Following the sale, the executive owned 631,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,909,860. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $65,773.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,977.58. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 328,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,520 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

