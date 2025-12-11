Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $247,855.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 26,090 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $247,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,879,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,356,361.50. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,004 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $39,999.96.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 32,706 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $322,808.22.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 28,044 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $257,443.92.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,056 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $36,544.56.

On Thursday, November 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $4,505.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 600 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $5,430.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,666 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $64,422.42.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,534 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $152,528.18.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,643 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $125,268.11.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,557 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $103,368.56.

EverCommerce Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,035.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 328.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 547,712 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.