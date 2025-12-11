Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,757,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,614,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.51.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
