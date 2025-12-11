CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 15,580 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 69,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,415,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,165,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $230.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.19. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

