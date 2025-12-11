Insider Selling: Polaris (NYSE:PII) SVP Sells $307,531.62 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) SVP James Williams sold 4,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $307,531.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,081.34. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PII opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.12. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is -101.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. State Street Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,554,000 after purchasing an additional 426,482 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,401,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,600,000 after buying an additional 528,300 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,620,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after acquiring an additional 951,195 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,450,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,328,000 after acquiring an additional 282,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

