Diker Management LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Lumentum accounts for approximately 2.1% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 91.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lumentum by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum stock opened at $366.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.64 and a beta of 1.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $376.53.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,684.43. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $41,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $9,446,400. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

