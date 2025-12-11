CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $49,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $207.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.85. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.43 and a 52-week high of $258.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

