Travis Smith Sells 9,349 Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) Director Travis Smith sold 9,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $281,404.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,082.90. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Zumiez Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.85.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $239.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
