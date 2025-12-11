Travis Smith Sells 9,349 Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) Director Travis Smith sold 9,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $281,404.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,082.90. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $239.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 768,691 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 635,691 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 29.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 562,252 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 176,835 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 76.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 412,501 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,437 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

