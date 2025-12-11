Fourthstone LLC Purchases Shares of 34,000 Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after buying an additional 142,298 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 576,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 109,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 537,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Up 2.9%

HBNC opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.84. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.28%.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

