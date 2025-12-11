Fourthstone LLC Takes $598,000 Position in Old National Bancorp $ONB

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,525.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,844,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136,619 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,942,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,202,000 after buying an additional 216,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,290,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,370,000 after buying an additional 183,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,631,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 309,812 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,813,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,105,000 after acquiring an additional 389,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ONB. Barclays set a $29.00 target price on Old National Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old National Bancorp

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.