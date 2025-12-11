Fourthstone LLC Invests $816,000 in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In other Old Second Bancorp news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $557,434.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.