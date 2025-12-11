OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. $OPHC Shares Purchased by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500,853 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,399 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in OptimumBank were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OptimumBank

In other news, Director Michael Blisko sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $31,084.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 604,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,998.05. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OptimumBank Stock Down 0.5%

OptimumBank Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

(Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.