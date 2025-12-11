Finward Bancorp $FNWD Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lessened its holdings in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Finward Bancorp were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 99.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Finward Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Finward Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FNWD opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $166.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.41. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Finward Bancorp in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Finward Bancorp Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

