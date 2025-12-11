Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. $PEBK Shares Acquired by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 115.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,162 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

PEBK opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $193.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Articles

